Clark’s putback at buzzer lifts Storm past Lynx 88-86

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Alysha Clark’s putback at the buzzer lifted the Seattle Storm past the Minnesota Lynx 88-86 in the first game of the semifinal series. Seattle inbounded it with 14.8 seconds left after Napheesa Collier tied it on an up-and-under move. Sami Whitcomb got it in the corner and drove the baseline for a layup that didn’t hit the rim but it fell to Clark, who corralled it and released it just before the final buzzer. Seattle, which has won seven straight games against Minnesota, hadn’t played since Sept. 13 after earning a double-bye to the semifinals. Collier had 25 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for Minnesota.