Close call with storm renews debate over Houston barrier

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — When it was spared a blow from Hurricane Laura last month, Houston breathed a sigh of relief. Now the close call has renewed a debate about whether the nation’s fourth-largest city should help build a massive and expensive barrier to protect against storm surge. Because it barely rises above sea level, Houston has long worried about a worst-case weather scenario — a direct hit from a powerful storm that sends a wall of water barreling into the region’s petrochemical facilities. That kind of event could trigger an environmental disaster.