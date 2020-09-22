KTTC analyst says SCOTUS nominee confirmation sooner rather than later

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While we're closing in on election day, President Donald Trump wants to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court vacancy well ahead of that date.

In a tweet, Trump said that his decision will be made on Saturday.

This appointment will impact the high court for decades.

Rochester Community and Technical College History Instructor Chad Israelson said the process will move quickly because the odds are on Trump's side.

"Republican president, Republican Senate. And so we really are looking at the balance of the Supreme Court being shaped maybe for the next several decades," Israelson said.

The Supreme Court currently has five justices nominated by Republican presidents and three nominated by Democratic presidents.

Israelson said six justices appointed by a Republican president could mean major changes to some landmark decisions.

"This could mean the end of the Affordable Care Act. It could have an impact on abortion rights for example," Israelson said.

However, he said the nation's highest court was not set up to adhere to political ideologies.

"Really the Supreme Court was set up so that wouldn't happen," Israelson said. "The idea that you have a lifetime appointment means that you aren't really beholden to a political party."

While Justice Ginsburg's final wish was to not have her seat filled until after a new president is installed, Israelson said the likelihood of that actually happening is very small.

"Obviously she would be hoping that Joe Biden wins the election in 2020 and therefore would nominate her replacement," Israelson said.

The fastest Supreme Court confirmation since 1975 was for Justice John Paul Stevens, just 19 days from formal nomination date.

Ginsburg's confirmation in 1993 took 42 days.