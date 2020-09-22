Migrant women to no longer see doctor accused of misconduct

HOUSTON (AP) — Immigration authorities have stopped sending detained women to a rural Georgia gynecologist accused of performing surgeries without consent. Dr. Mahendra Amin faces allegations that he administered hysterectomies and other procedures that women held at the Irwin County Detention Center didn’t seek or fully understand. A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that Amin would no longer see patients, but declined to comment further citing ongoing government investigations into the allegations against Amin. The allegations against the doctor were first revealed in a complaint filed last week by a nurse at the detention center.