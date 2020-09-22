New art coming to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester selected 15 artists to paint murals throughout the community this fall. They will be using local businesses and public properties as their canvas.

This initiative is part of a larger plan to provide job opportunities for local artists struggling due to the pandemic.

Artists will receive grants depending on the size of the mural. Those grants range from $1,500 to $4,000.

They begin work Tuesday and finishing by November first.