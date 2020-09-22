NO TRICK OR TREATING? Minnesotans react to new CDC guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, various Halloween activities are divided into three tiers: low, moderate and high risk.

Some popular activities like carving pumpkins or putting up decorations are low risk. Others, like costume parties or trick or treating, carry a considerate risk and are not recommended.

"Generally, I think people are wearing of everything going on. They're excited about Halloween, earlier this year than other years even," said Roberta Heinrichs, owner of Rochester's Halloween Express.

Fall is an important time of year for seasonal businesses.

"We do about 60 percent of overall business for Halloween," said Mark Bietz, chief marketing officer for Fun.com.

Rochester's Halloween Express has seen steady business as have online retailers like Fun.com, which is based in southern Minnesota.

"We are experiencing much higher sales," Bietz said. "We are increasing sales but also seeing a big surge in the amount of kid's costumes this year."

If kids do go trick or treating, a mask is recommended, and not the costume kind.

"When we say wear a mask, we mean wear a surgical or cloth mask that covers the nose and mouth," said Dr. Angela Goepferd, pediatrician at Children's Minnesota. "We also don't want to double mask. We don't want parents putting masks over their kids mouths and then putting the Halloween costume over that. That could pose a breathing risk for them."

People are also trying to minimize risk when it comes to gatherings, with many factors to consider.

"When kids are scared or if you are at haunted house or outside at a haunted maze, you're screaming," Goepferd said. "Any time you're doing that, you're projecting a lot of viral particles into the air."

Even if those parties turn virtual and the gatherings shrink in size, people are still planning to celebrate.

"We've been talking to customers about what their plans are if things change and there's not trick or treating this year," Heinrichs said. "It seems like the general attitude is that people are going to do something, even if its just kids in the backyard, bonfires or stuff like that."

"I think finding alternatives is the key," Beitz agreed.

Pediatricians recommend lower risk activities like scavenger hunts or virtual celebrations instead of indoor gatherings or traditional trick or treating.

Halloween Express will participate in a trunk or treat at the Miracle Mile on Oct. 24.