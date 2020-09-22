Road to Saudi ties with Israel being paved, cautiously

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia, the most powerful Arab nation and home to Islam’s holiest sites, has made clear that full ties between the kingdom and Israel can only happen when a peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians. Yet state-backed Saudi media and clerics are signaling a change is already underway with Israel — one that can only happen under the directives of the country’s powerful heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The divergent messages on the possibility of Saudi ties with Israel reflect what analysts and insiders say is a schism between the 35-year-old prince and his 84-year-old father, King Salman.