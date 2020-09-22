Silver Lake Power Plant could be marked as a historical site

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Silver Lake Power Plant may one day become a historical site.

According to a news release, the Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage Grant will allow for an evaluation of the power plant to be considered a historical site. The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission with be reviewing more than 100 properties in the area.

The structure was built between 1947 and 1949. It has characteristics of the Art Moderne style like rounded corners, smooth wall surfaces, horizontal windows and ornamental metal and concrete around the windows.

The style is similar to the streamlined appearance of factories and transportation buildings. The design was used to make the buildings look technologically advanced, the news release said. Additions were made to the plant between 1953 and 1969.

Funds from the grant will be used to review the property for historical significance. If determined to be historically significant, and listed on the National Register, funding could be available to adapt and reuse the building. It's currently being used for steam generation, which is scheduled to end in 2030.

“This grant is an exciting step in the process of understanding and preserving the history in Rochester," Heritage Preservation and Urban Design Coordinator Molly Patterson-Lundgren said in the news release. "The recently adopted Strategic Plan calls for the Heritage Preservation Commission to review and consider over 100 properties over the next 18 months. This grant will help to achieve this goal and help to identify, earlier, properties that might be saved and reused rather than demolished.”

The review of the site will consider how much of the property is original, how the property contributes to Rochester and how unique it is compared to other properties.