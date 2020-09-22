Trooper who faced firing in Black man’s death dies in crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state trooper has died following a single-vehicle crash hours after learning he would be fired for his role in the in-custody death of a Black man last year. Authorities say Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth was mortally wounded in a highway crash early Monday. He had been placed on paid leave this month amid fallout from the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, which has become the subject of a federal civil rights investigation and a wrongful-death lawsuit alleging he was brutalized by troopers following a high-speed chase. Police have refused to release video or records of the arrest.