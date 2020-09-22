At UN, Trump raps China for virus as US deaths near 200,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is demanding that the United Nations hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic as he defends his own handling of COVID-19 in America where the death toll is nearing 200,000. While Trump blames China, he has been harshly criticized for his administration’s track record in battling the coronavirus, now a top issue in his bid for reelection. His Democratic opponent Joe Biden claims Trump bungled the response to COVID-19 and is responsible for the U.S. having more deaths than any other nation. In a speech Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said: “As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”