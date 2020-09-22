US delegation pledges support to Serbia, Kosovo after deal

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. delegation has pledged to move forward with helping to boost business and investment between Serbia and Kosovo after the former war foes agreed at the White House this month to work together to normalize economic relations. American officials visited Serbia’s capital of Belgrade on Tuesday after traveling to Kosovo a day earlier. The U.S. delegation brought together the Serbian and Kosovar business chambers and met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who hailed opening “the door of an old friendship with the United States.” Relations between Washington and Belgrade have been sour for years over the U.S.-led NATO bombing that ended Serbia’s bloody crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists during the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.