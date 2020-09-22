What a gift: Russia offers UN staff free virus vaccines

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering an unusual gift to mark the U.N.’s 75th anniversary. He offered to give U.N. staff the new Russian coronavirus vaccine for free. Only results from small early studies on the vaccine have been published, raising concerns among some experts that the Russian vaccine isn’t ready yet for widespread use. By contrast other vaccines that have also shown promise in early tests are now being studied more widely in tens of thousands of people in several countries to understand if they can protect people from infections. Employees at the U.N. headquarters and World Health Organization didn’t immediately comment on the offer.