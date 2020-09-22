Young Afghan women, men perform whirling Sufi dance together

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A group of young Afghans – both women and men – is coming together in the war-torn capital to practice a mystical Sufi Islamic dance. The group’s founder says she sees their whirling dance, called Sema, as a way of carving out a space the country’s deeply conservative society, particularly when it comes to expectations about gender discrimination and dancing in mixed groups. The 24-year-old economist says: “I just wanted to express myself and my feelings with Sema dance.” Part of the generation that has grown up during Afghanistan’s latest war, she’s concerned about the violence in her society, and hopes Sufism can help create change.