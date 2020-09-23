Australian convicted of murdering 2 women, acquitted of 3rd

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge has convicted a man of murdering two women who disappeared while going home from a night out with friends in the Australian west coast city of Perth. The crimes occurred in the 1990s, but Bradley Robert Edwards was not arrested until 2016. His DNA was found under one woman’s fingernails, but his lawyer argued the samples were contaminated. A third woman also disappeared after leaving the same Perth nightlife district, but the judge was not convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Edwards killed her. He will appear for sentencing in December. Murder carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.