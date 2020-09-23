California State University picks Mexican American as leader

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California State University system has named Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro as its next chancellor. He replaces outgoing Chancellor Timothy White to become the first Mexican American and native Californian to lead the nation’s largest four-year public university system. California State University’s Board of Trustees announced Castro’s appointment on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Castro starts the job in January with a salary of $625,000. Castro says that like the majority of the CSU’s 482,000 students, he was the first in his family to attend and graduate from a university. For the first time in California history, the leaders of its two largest public higher education systems are people of color.