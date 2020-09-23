Diggs focuses on giving and receiving in 1st year with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs would rather give than receive in taking a team-first approach in his first season with the Buffalo Bills. Diggs shrugs off his fast start to the season by instead paying credit to quarterback Josh Allen. And Diggs is openly campaigning to make sure Buffalo’s other receivers get involved. The sixth-year player has provided a spark to a suddenly pass-happy attack that has the Bills off to a 2-0 start. He’s tied for the NFL lead with 239 yards receiving. Buffalo’s objective was upgrading its offense in giving up a first-round draft pick to acquire Diggs in a trade with Minnesota in March.