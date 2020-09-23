Disney delays ‘Black Widow,’ Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has further postponed its next mega-movies from Marvel, including “Black Widow,” while also postponing Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” a full year in the company’s latest recalibration due to the pandemic. Ten of Disney’s top films shuffled release dates, uprooting several of the company’s major fall releases. The Scarlett Johansson Marvel movie “Black Widow,” last set for Nov. 6, heads to May 7 of next year. Instead of opening next month, Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” moves to Dec. 18. “West Side Story,” will now debut in December 2021. Disney didn’t entirely abandon the season. The Pixar release “Soul” remains on the calendar for late November.