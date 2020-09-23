EU tries yet again to fix broken down asylum system

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union unveiled Wednesday a major overhaul of its asylum rules, hoping that more countries will be prepared to share responsibility for people landing on Europe’s shores seeking sanctuary or better lives. “The old system to deal with it in Europe no longer works,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says. The arrival in Europe in 2015 of well over 1 million migrants sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises. Countries are still fighting over how best to manage the challenge, even though entries have eased. The central idea is simple: countries could ease the load Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain by taking in refugees. Those not willing, could take charge of deporting people.