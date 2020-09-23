German police raid over 60 sites linked to meat industry

BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched more than 60 homes and businesses in five states in connection with illegal trafficking of migrants used as workers in the meat industry. Federal police said in a statement Wednesday that the focus of their investigation was on two different temporary employment companies who allegedly trafficked 82 people mostly from eastern Europe to Germany in the last six months. Nobody was arrested during the raids in eastern and northern Germany, but investigators confiscated documents and other evidence. Ten suspects are accused of having forged documents and signed up the workers as fake university students pretending to work in holiday jobs.