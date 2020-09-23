German virus app transmitted 1.2M test results in 100 days

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s coronavirus tracing app has been used to transmit 1.2 million test results from labs to users during the first 100 days. The German app has been downloaded more than 18 million times since its launch in June. It was touted by the government as a key tool in the country’s effort to contain the spread of the virus. But like others in Europe, the app has suffered a number of hiccups, prompting confusion and annoyance among some users. Health Minister Jens Spahn insisted the app should be considered a success, noting in particular the fact that most users can get their COVID-19 test result sent directly to their smartphones, without having to wait for their GP to inform them.