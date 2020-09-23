Officer shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot.

It’s not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Protesters have been marching Wednesday, scuffles have broken out between police and protesters, and some demonstrators were arrested.

Prosecutors say two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves when they faced gunfire.

The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against a fired officer for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people inside.