Greece: EU to ready Turkey sanctions despite crisis thaw

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it still expects the European Union to approve sanctions against Turkey despite the two NATO members agreeing to restart talks on maritime boundaries, energy rights and other long-standing disputes. The leaders of the EU’s 27 nations are expected to review proposals for imposing sanctions on Turkey at their next summit, which was originally scheduled for this week and has been postponed until Oct. 1-2. Greece is an EU member, but not Turkey. Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said he expects the national leaders to adopt some proposals, but he told state-run ERT television, “The question is how those sanctions will be activated in the case of Turkey’s non-compliance.”