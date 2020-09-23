Lawyer: Case of Black inmate set to die reveals racial bias

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The lawyer for the first Black inmate set to die in a series of federal executions this year says race played a central role in landing him on death row for slaying a white couple from Iowa. Attorney Susan Otto says just one juror was Black and 11 white at Christopher Vialva’s 2000 federal trial in western Texas. She says prosecutors also portrayed Vialva as the leader of a Black street gang faction who supposedly killed the couple to boost his status within the gang. Otto contends there was no evidence Vialva was a gang member and that the false claim only served to conjure up menacing stereotypes to prejudice the nearly all-white jury. Vialva’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.