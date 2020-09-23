Man drowns in Lake Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Crews searched for a man Wednesday afternoon for hours, and found his body in East Lake Winona.

A witness called authorities a little after noon to say he fell off a paddleboard and went under twice. Winona Fire Department immediately responded and was assisted by the Sheriff's dive team., Goodhue Fire, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Minnesota DNR.

After 3 p.m. the search ended when authorities found the man's body near where he was last seen. Authorities do not believe he was wearing a life jacket.