Masks off: Belgium relaxes virus rules despite rise in cases

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s prime minister says mask requirements, some attendance limits and other public health measures will be relaxed as part of a less stringent, long-term coronavirus strategy. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said Wednesday that Belgium is “in a risk-management phase” and residents should learn to live with the virus. Starting next month, the government no longer will require wearing a mask outdoors except in crowded places. It is also reducing the mandatory quarantine period to one week for people with COVID-19 symptoms who eventually test negative. Parties or weddings hosted by professional organizers will be exempt from a 10-guest limit. The timing left a leading virologist perplexed since Belgium is seeing more cases and hospitalizations.