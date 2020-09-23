TikTok asks judge to block Trump’s ban as deadline looms

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok asked a judge to block the Trump Administration’s attempt to ban its app, suggesting the Chinese-owned app’s deal with Oracle and Walmart remains unsettled. An app-store ban, delayed once by the government, is set to go into effect Sunday. A more comprehensive ban is scheduled for November, about a week after the election. President Donald Trump said this week that he would bless a deal that has Oracle and Walmart taking a 20% stake in TikTok, although he may still retract his approval if Oracle doesn’t “have total control.” Oracle and ByteDance remain at odds over the post-deal corporate structure of TikTok.