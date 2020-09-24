1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A special international court says a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war has been arrested as part of a war crimes and crimes against humanity probe stemming from the conflict with Serbia. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers said former Kosovo Liberation Army commander Salih Mustafa was arrested based on a “warrant, transfer order and confirmed indictment issued by a pre-trial judge.” The court’s statement did not identify the charges on which he was indicted. Mustafa is the first ethnic Albanian to be arrested on war crimes. The Kosovo Liberation Army was made up of ethnic Albanian rebels who wanted Kosovo’s independence from Serbia.