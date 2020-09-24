Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill. House Democrats say they are paring back their proposal in an attempt to jump-start negotiations with the Trump administration. If talks fall through, the Democratic-controlled House could still pass the measure next week. The chamber passed a $3.4 trillion rescue measure in May but Republicans dismissed the measure as bloated and unrealistic. Even as Democrats cut their offer to $2.2 trillion or so, Senate Republicans are focusing on a much smaller rescue package in the $650 billion to $1 trillion range.