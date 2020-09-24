Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death has poured into America’s streets. Protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Police arrested nearly 100 people in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, where gunfire Wednesday night wounded two police officers. Activists, celebrities and everyday Americans have demanded charges since Taylor was killed by the white officers who burst into her home in March. After months of anticipation and anxiety, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his investigation showed the officers acted in self-defense. One officer was charged with endangering three of Taylor’s neighbors.