German economy rebounding, faces risk from virus resurgence

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s economy is rebounding from the virus shutdowns but there’s still a long road ahead. That’s the takeaway from the latest survey of businesses in the country that has Europe’s largest economy. The Ifo index rose for the fifth month in a row as businesses tell the institute they feel the current environment has improved. But they’re still cautious about the future. Analysts say the economy is rebounding but the latest increase in cases presents worrisome risk for the last part of the year.