IMF endorses Sudan’s reform plan for battered economy

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has signed off on Sudan’s economic reform program. This can eventually allow the highly-indebted African country to get debt relief and move ahead with rebuilding its battered economy as it transitions to democratic rule. The IMF statement Wednesday said its staff will monitor a “home-grown” economic restructuring program that aims at “stabilizing the economy, removing distortions, improving competitiveness, and strengthening governance.” Sudan has been ruled by a transitional military-civilian government following last year’s pro-democracy uprising. The country suffers from high inflation, a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods. It also has close to $60 billion in foreign debt.