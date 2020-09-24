Jersey Mike’s Subs to open location in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A sandwich chain is set to open a new location in Rochester next week.

Jersey Mike's Subs will open it's Rochester location on Wednesday. The restaurant is located at 2665 Commerce Drive NW, Suite 300, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

The restaurant chain closed its dining areas due to COVID-19, but customers can place takeout orders for pickup or delivery.

Jersey Mike's Subs will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.