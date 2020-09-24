Loyd scores 20 points, Storm beat Lynx for 2-0 series lead

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-79 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 WNBA semifinal series. Loyd had 10 points in a 12-0 run to end the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers, for a 46-33 lead and the Storm led the rest of the way, fending off multiple Lynx charges. Damiris Dantas made five 3-pointers and led the Lynx with 23 points. Odyssey Sims added 18 points.