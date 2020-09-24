Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s governor has called in the National Guard to help provide security and keep the peace as Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump were scheduled to visit the Twin Cities. Pence and President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter planned to meet with law enforcement on Thursday in the city where George Floyd’s death sparked angry and sometimes violent protests that spread around the world. Gov. Tim Walz said 100 Guard soldiers were mobilized at the request of the city of Minneapolis. The visit comes a day after demonstrators rallied at the state Capitol in St. Paul before marching onto an interstate to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to charge no officers directly in the death of Breonna Taylor.