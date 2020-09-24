RESCUE CHRISTMAS: Salvation Army begins fundraising to keep up with need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This week is the beginning of fall, and many of us are waiting to enjoy the spooky season.

However, for the Rochester Salvation Army, Christmas and the Red Kettle Campaign is a top priority.

We often hear bell ringing, and that typically indicates the holiday season. But this year, that message to help raise funds for the Salvation Army is coming earlier than in years past.

Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp

Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp said due to the pandemic, there are a lot more families in need of help this holiday season.

"That is why we are talking about it so early. We are trying to get ahead of the game. Just make sure people don't feel uncertain about what we are doing here at the Salvation Army," Snapp said. "We are expecting a really significant increase in the number of people that are going to come to us for help, not just in the rest of this year or two years, and our Red Kettle Campaign is how we provide for all of that."

The campaign is called "Rescue Christmas." Snapp said the funds raised go well beyond the holiday season.

"Red kettles are going to be infinitely more important because if the red kettles don't do well, then that jeopardizes our ability to provide for all the people who come to us needing services," Snapp said.

Raising funds may seem like a hard task, especially during a pandemic, but there are many non-cash opportunities available.

"We have a bump pay. We have QR codes at the red kettles themselves," Snapp said. "We still have our online options you can go right to our website and make a donation."

The fundraising goal this year is $950,000, and any amount you can donate will help brighten peoples lives during this holiday season.

Last year during the Christmas campaign, more than $1 million was raised and helped tremendously during this pandemic.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.

Starting Oct. 1, people can sign up to be bell ringers by clicking here, and searching Rochester, MN.