SUV damages Rochester Outback Steakhouse

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man attempting to pull into a parking spot crashed into the side of the Outback Steakhouse on Broadway Avenue South in Rochester Thursday afternoon.

According to a Rochester Fire Department (RFD) news release, the SUV went through the exterior wall and hit a table where two people were sitting at about 4 p.m.

RFD says those people and the driver were checked out by a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew. Nobody was taken to a hospital.

The restaurant was evacuated and later evaluated by RFD and a licensed building inspector.

RFD says the vehicle will be left in place until it can be safely removed.