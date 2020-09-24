The Latest: Nearly 100 arrests in Louisville, Kentucky

The Latest: Nearly 100 arrests in Louisville, KentuckyNew
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have made close to 100 arrests in Louisville after protests over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A police statement describes vandalism, fires in garbage cans and the looting of several stores. Police haven’t released details about a suspect they detained in the shooting of two officers at the protests. Both officers are expected to recover from their wounds.