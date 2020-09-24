Things to Do: A nice day in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- When you think of Northfield, St. Olaf College and Carleton College may come to mind. The campuses are beautiful to explore and so is the city itself.

Kristen Glazer Felegy joined us on Thursday with a simple itinerary to enjoy a day in Northfield. She suggests stops at Froggy Bottoms River Pub & Lily PADio, Content Bookstore, Imminent Brewing and Little Hill Berry Farm.

