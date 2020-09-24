TikTok’s owner applies for Chinese license to close US deal

BEIJING (AP) — TikTok’s owner says it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States. Responding to Washington’s attempt to force an outright sale of TikTok to U.S. owners on security grounds, Beijing tried to gain leverage by expanding its list of regulated technologies to include “personalized information services.” President Donald Trump said this week he would approve a proposed deal in which Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. would own 20% of a new U.S. entity, TikTok Global. ByteDance said Thursday it applied to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce for a technology export license and awaited a reply.