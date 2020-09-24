Trump promotes health care ‘vision’ but gaps remain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More than three-and-a-half years into his presidency and 40 days from an election, President Donald Trump is launching what aides term a “vision” for health care heavy on unfulfilled aspirations. Trump spoke Thursday at an airport hangar in swing-state North Carolina to a crowd that included white-coated, mask-wearing health care workers. He signed an executive order covering a range of issues, including protecting people with preexisting medical conditions from insurance discrimination. But that right is already guaranteed in the Obama-era health law his administration is asking the Supreme Court to overturn. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s order “bogus.”