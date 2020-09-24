Waseca prison has 3rd highest number of active COVID-19 cases among inmates

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) -- FCI Waseca now has the third-highest number of active COVID-19 cases of any federal prison in the entire country.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 108 inmates currently have the virus. That is an increase of 20 active cases from the day before.

In addition to that, three staff members have now contracted the virus.

The low-security facility in Waseca now holds 599 women, six fewer than reported on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau, 210 people have tested positive at the facility during the pandemic. More than half of those are active cases.

No inmates or staff members have died from the virus.

The prison only trails FCI Big Spring in Texas and Leavenworth USP in Kansas in the number of active cases among federal inmates. Those facilities have 377 and 220 cases, respectively.