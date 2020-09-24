Yemen’s president urges Houthis to allow humanitarian aid

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Yemen’s embattled and exiled president is urging the Iran-backed Houthi rebels to stop impeding the flow of urgently needed humanitarian aid. President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi made the plea in a prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s virtual summit. He spoke from Saudi Arabia, where he has been living during the more than five-year-long war that has ravaged the Arab world’s poorest nation on the western tip of the Arabian Peninsula. But Human Rights Watch warned last week that Hadi’s government also was getting in the way of desperately needed food, health care supplies, water and sanitation support.