At least 13 people drown in migrant shipwreck off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says over a dozen migrants trying to reach Europe have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea after their small dinghy capsized off the coast of Libya. Friday’s shipwreck was the latest to underscore the deadly risks facing those who flee the war-afflicted North African country. Libyan fishermen spotted the sinking boat late Thursday, said the International Organization for Migration, and managed to pull 22 people from the water. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East. At least 20,000 people have died in along the perilous Central Mediterranean route since 2014.