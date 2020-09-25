At UN, Pakistani leader calls India a sponsor of Muslim hate

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assailed India’s Hindu nationalist government and its moves to cement control of Muslim-majority Kashmir, calling India a state sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam. In remarks Friday before the U.N. General Assembly’s virtual summit, Khan said that Islamophobia rules India and threatens the nearly 200 million Muslims who live there. India’s U.N. representative said on Twitter that Khan’s speech was “a new diplomatic low” full of “vicious falsehood.” Khan also condemned the targeting of Muslims in many countries, which he also did in his speech before the world body last year.