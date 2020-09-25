Century’s Isaiah Huber Commits to Augustana

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Century Panthers star running back Isaiah Huber announced via social media that he's verbally committed to play college football at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He will join former teammate Jack Fisher.

Huber is in his Senior year at Century and will be a focal point of the Panthers offense this season.

Last year the speedy running back rushed for 822 yards, averaging 7 yards per carry. Huber also caught 18 passes for 177 yards, and scored 16 touchdowns in ten-games.

Century opens the season Saturday, October 10th at JM.