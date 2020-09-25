Everything you need to know about the 2020 presidential debates

A total of three 2020 presidential debates are scheduled during the final stretch of the race for the White House.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming debates.

Debate #1: Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio

Location: Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Moderator: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace

Time: 9 – 10:30 p.m. ET, 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT, 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT

Details: The topics were selected by host Chris Wallace. Each topic will be the subject of 15-minute blocks.

The topics will be:

“The Trump and Biden Records”

“The Supreme Court”

“Covid-19”

“The Economy”

“Race and Violence in our Cities”

“The Integrity of the Election”

The debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.

Debate #2: Thursday, October 15 in Miami, Florida

Location: The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Moderator: C-SPAN host and political editor Steve Scully

Time: 9 – 10:30 p.m. ET, 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT, 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT

Details: This debate will be presented in a town hall format and will include questions from Miami residents.

Debate #3: Thursday, October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee

Location: Belmont University in Nashville.

Moderator: NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker.

Time: 9 – 10:30 p.m. ET, 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT, 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT

Details: The debate will also be divided into six 15-minute segments. Moderator Kristen Welker will select the topics closer to the event.

The candidates running mates will also face off in one debate, scheduled for next month.

VP Debate: Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Location: Kingsbury Hall, Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Moderator: USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page

Time: 9 – 10:30 p.m. ET, 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT, 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT

Details: The debate will be presented in nine segments, totally 10 minutes each.

