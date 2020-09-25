Israeli leaders bicker as virus lockdown goes into effect

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers cannot agree on legislation governing a tightened nationwide lockdown, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to propose a state of emergency that would halt weekly demonstrations against him. The Cabinet agreed to tighten the country’s second lockdown in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. The government has ordered all nonessential businesses to close and people to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home for at least the next two weeks. The orders went into effect Friday afternoon but must be approved by the Knesset, or parliament. Lawmakers are bitterly split over restrictions on political demonstrations and public prayers during the ongoing Jewish High Holidays.