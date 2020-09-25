J-pop stars Arashi release English surprise before hiatus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese pop sensation Arashi has a big surprise for fans as they near their planned hiatus at year’s end: a collaboration with Bruno Mars on their first all-English single. The band told The Associated Press that Mars delved into their back catalogue to understand their unique sound while working on the single. The band thinks “Whenever You Call” will appeal to their hardcore fans and audiences who don’t know them yet. Jun Matsumoto says Mars “took into consideration that we are going on hiatus.” The band admits they don’t know what their hiatus will bring. Sho Sakurai hinted it might not be solo music careers. “There are things that won’t be accomplished if there aren’t these five members.”