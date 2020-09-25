Local lockdowns imposed in several cities as UK cases rise

LONDON (AP) — Cities around the U.K. are imposing new coronavirus restrictions as they race to slow the spread of COVID-19, and London could be next. The city of Leeds in northern England barred people from meeting members of other households indoors or in private backyards. Households are being barred from mixing indoors in three Welsh cities. University students in Scotland were asked not to go to bars and restaurants this weekend. And London has been added to the British government’s COVID-19 watchlist as an “area of concern.” That means the U.K. capital also could come under new restrictions if infections continue to rise in the city.