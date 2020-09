ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Mayo Athletic Director Jeff Whitney announced Matt Noterman will be the Spartans' new Head Boys Hockey Head Coach.

He is the fourth head coach in program history.

Notermann is a 1999 Mayo Hockey alumnus, and has been the team's varsity assistant for the past 4 seasons. He played collegiate hockey at Concorida in the MIAC.

The Spartans finished last season 10-16-1.